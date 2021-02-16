AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

