AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,770 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $27.25.

