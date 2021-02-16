AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of ADMA Biologics worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

