AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

