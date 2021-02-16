AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,552. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

