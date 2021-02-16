AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 339 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.