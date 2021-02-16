AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.