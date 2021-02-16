AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

