AE Wealth Management LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.