AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $913,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

