AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 433,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

