Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.62

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 28817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.