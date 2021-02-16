Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.31. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.