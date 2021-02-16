AF Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Sempra Energy comprises about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

