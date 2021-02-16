Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of A opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

