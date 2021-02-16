Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.