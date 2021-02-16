Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.71.

AC traded up C$0.71 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.04. 5,293,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,301. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.6500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

