AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANTE opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.