Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 5.6%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.87. 8,477,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 7,616,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

