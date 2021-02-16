Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 215,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 9,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

