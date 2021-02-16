Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 5,538,330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,538,330 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $324,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,846,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

