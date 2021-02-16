Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,944,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

