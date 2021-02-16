Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,404.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.