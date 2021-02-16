Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $162.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.