Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.89 on Tuesday, hitting $2,130.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,872.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,684.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

