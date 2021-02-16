Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,104.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,872.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,684.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

