Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $32.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,136.20. 16,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,872.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,684.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

