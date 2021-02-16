Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,872.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,684.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

