Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $12.80. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,937 shares trading hands.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.