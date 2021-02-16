alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €13.62 ($16.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.15. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.