Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,678,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $11,361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

