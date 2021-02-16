Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AWGI stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Ambient Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Ambient Water Company Profile

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

