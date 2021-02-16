American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,370,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 152,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,411,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.