American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. 66,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

