American Investment Services Inc. Has $282,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.