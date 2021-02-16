American Investment Services Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. The company had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,459. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

