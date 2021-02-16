American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $591.95. 7,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

