American Investment Services Inc. Trims Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

