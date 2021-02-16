Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 42.4% in January

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.