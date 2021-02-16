Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.72

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.72 and last traded at $220.08, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.08.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

