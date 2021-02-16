Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 72,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

