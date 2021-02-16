Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Down 5.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 3,958,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,097,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

