Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Centogene by 109.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.