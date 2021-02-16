Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $213.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $220.79 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $972.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.46 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 12,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

