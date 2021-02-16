Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $150.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.82 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $626.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 25,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

