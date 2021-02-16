Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

IR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

