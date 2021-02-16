Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

