Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

