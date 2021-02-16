Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

