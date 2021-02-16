Analysts Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. Mplx reported sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Mplx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806,703 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Mplx by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 625,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $24.96 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

